Petition filed in SC seeking justice in mob violence in Alwar

The latest incident of lynching in Alwar in Rajasthan has reached the Supreme Court. A petition has been filed in the top court seeking a case of contempt of court against the Rajasthan government.

Jul 23, 2018, 13:16 PM IST
