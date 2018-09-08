हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Petrol price skyrockets to Rs. 80.30/litre in Delhi

Delhi woke up to a crude shock today as fuel prices hit a new lifetime high after they witnessed yet another hike across the country. Petrol at Rs. 80.35 liter and diesel at Rs. 72.51 litre.

Sep 08, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
Next
Video

Heavy rains in Rajasthan leads to flood like situation; water enters houses and shops

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close