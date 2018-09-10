हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
#PetrolParPolitics: Bharat bandh begins, trains stopped in Odisha

Several opposition parties - led by Congress - have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to protest against catapulting petrol and diesel prices across the country to record levels. Price of both - already having set records earlier this year - rose for almost all of last week and petrol even breached the Rs 80/litre mark in the national capital.

Sep 10, 2018, 09:16 AM IST
Video

Bharat Bandh: RJD workers torch tyres in Bihar

