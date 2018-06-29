हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pilot Maria lost her life while saving many others In Mumbai

As the Beechcraft C 90 plane crash was about to happen in Mumbai, pilot Maria Zuberi showed her presence of mind and steered away the plane to save a number of lives, which could have been lost otherwise.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
Next
Video

Question paper for Congress spokespersons exam leaked on WhatsApp

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close