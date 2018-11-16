हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi attacks Congress while addressing rally in MP's Ambikapur

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on PM Modi who attacked Congress at election rally in Chhattisgarh and praised current MP CM Shivraj Singh for all the work done by his government. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 17:16 PM IST
