PM Modi Attends Maldives President Solih's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who dealt a surprising defeat to strongman Abdulla Yameen in September.

Nov 17, 2018, 21:10 PM IST
