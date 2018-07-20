हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Modi: Congress is surrounded by disbelief and do not have faith on govt

Congress is surrounded by disbelief and do not have faith on govt, said PM Modi while speaking in the Lok Sabha. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 20, 2018, 22:30 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Modi vs Rahul ahead of 2019 elections; different reactions on no-confidence motion debate

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close