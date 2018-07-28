हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Modi in Lucknow: Modi attacks former Akhilesh govt in Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Lucknow. While addressing a crowd he attacked the former Akhilesh Yadav government in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 28, 2018, 20:36 PM IST
Next
Video

Taal Thok Ke: Is BJP trying to capitalise Kumbh mela for 2019 Lok Sabha polls?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close