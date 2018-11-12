हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Modi inaugurates the first multi modal terminal constructed on River Ganga in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 2,500 cr in Varanasi today including the first multi modal terminal constructed on River Ganga. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 12, 2018, 17:16 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Union Minister Ananth Kumar passes away in Bengaluru at the age of 59

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close