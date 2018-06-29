हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi lays foundation stone for key projects in AIIMS today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Aging at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. An emergency block and a super specialty block of the hospital have been dedicated to the nation.

Jun 29, 2018, 12:08 PM IST
