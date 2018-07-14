हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway worth Rs 23,300 cr in UP's Azamgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, his second to this part of the state in a just over a fortnight, laid the foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway. The total cost of the project is Rs 23,300 crore.

Jul 14, 2018, 17:04 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP leader Mohsin Raza on BJP SP war over credit of Purvanchal expressway

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close