हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
LIVE TV
India
Cricket
Showbiz
Tech
Health
Viral
Business
World
Sports
Elections
ALL...
Follow @ZeeNews
Citizen Journalist
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Market Stats
Bullion
Automobile
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Cricket
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Health
Viral
Blogs
Photos
Videos
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
PM Modi LIVE from Mandla on National Panchayati Day
PM Modi addresses a public gathering in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. Watch to know what he said.
Apr 24, 2018, 13:50 PM IST
Next
Video
Positive News: Man runs roti bank near Gorakhpur station, teaches kids
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
States like Bihar, UP, Chattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan keeping India backward: NITI Aayog CEO
India
Our hands are stained with blood of Muslims, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid
Uttar Pradesh
Actor Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 6 months in jail by Delhi court
People
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Here's the latest
People
Chris Gayle does 'Teri Aankhya Ka Kajal' and Sapna Choudhary can't stop gushi...
People
Yogi Adityanath asks if toilets have been built, villagers say a loud 'no'
Uttar Pradesh
Priya Prakash Varrier looks like a diva in this pic
People
Saroj Khan defends casting couch in Bollywood, compares it to 'rape'
People
IPL 2018: Vinod Kambli finds Sanju Samson not worthy of Orange Cap, challenges him to get a...
IPL
cricket
Dreaded criminal Balraj Bhati killed in an encounter with STF in Noida
Uttar Pradesh