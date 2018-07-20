हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi only believes in speaking to suit-boot businessmen: Rahul Gandhi

Targeting the PM, he says that the Prime Minister does not believe in talking to small and medium business owners, he only believes in speaking to suit-boot businessmen.

Jul 20, 2018, 13:46 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on PM Modi over GST

