PM Modi reaches out to Deve Gowda in Udupi, says 'Congress did ease of murder in Karnataka'

In his second rally of the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that people of Karnataka had decided to punish the Congress. "Your zeal and enthusiasm is proof that you've made your mind to punish the Congress party. Our government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill aspirations of people of Karnataka and ensure all-round development of the state," he said.