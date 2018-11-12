हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi reaches Ramnagar in Varanasi, he will inaugurate several development projects shortly

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on PM Modi's visit to Varanasi. PM Modi will inaugurates multi-modal terminal in Ramnagar shortly. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 12, 2018, 17:14 PM IST
5W1H: Varanasi gets First multi modal terminal port

