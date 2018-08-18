हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi reviews situation in flood-hit Kerala; announces Rs 500 cr interim assistance

Kerala has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the last few days, causing unprecedented flooding and landslides in several parts of the state. PM Modi has announced Rs 500 cr interim assistance. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 18, 2018, 17:04 PM IST
Video

PM Narendra Modi announces 500 crore relief help for Kerala floods

