PM Modi sets tone of Ajay Bharat Atal Bharat for 2019 polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and raised a powerful slogan in his honour for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls- ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’.

Sep 09, 2018, 19:18 PM IST
