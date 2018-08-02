हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi should not go to Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony: Subramanian Swamy

PM Modi should not go to Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony even he is invited in the event, says BJP leader Subramaniun Swamy. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 02, 2018, 13:04 PM IST
