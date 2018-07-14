हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi to begin 2-Day U.P tour from today and lay foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day tour of eastern Uttar Pradesh visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and laying the foundation stone in Azamgarh for the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway.

Jul 14, 2018, 13:24 PM IST
