PM Modi to launch 13 projects worth Rs 2100 crore in Rajasthan

The Prime Minister will seek feedback from around 2.5 lakh beneficiaries of central and state-run public welfare schemes here on Saturday.

Jul 07, 2018, 16:46 PM IST
