PM Modi to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS

Prime Minister Modi visited AIIMS last night and he is suppose to visit AIIMS again in few hours. The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains critical and in recent updates from AIIMS, Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) has been added along with the life support system to help stabilize Vajpayee's condition.