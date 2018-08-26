हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi's sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh ties him rakhi, says he hasn't changed in 24 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tied him the rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday. Qamar is PM Modi's rakhi sister and has been tying him the holy thread for the past 24 years. Watch this video to know more

Aug 26, 2018, 16:56 PM IST
