हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

PM Modi's speech at Lucknow on inaugural occasion of various development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various projects worth 60,000 crore rupees at the ground-breaking ceremony in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow today. The ceremony was held to implement 81 of over 1,000 MoUs signed at the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit organised earlier this year.

Jul 29, 2018, 15:08 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Modi: We are not those who are scared to stand along industrialists

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close