PM Narendra Modi addresses Kisan Kalyan rally in Punjab's Muktsar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rally of farmers in Punjab's Muktsar days after the Centre announced a hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Kharif crops. Today's rally was jointly organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Jul 11, 2018, 15:00 PM IST
