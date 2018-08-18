हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi announces 500 crore relief help for Kerala floods

The Prime Minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to Kerala. This is in addition to Rs 100 crore announced by the Home Minister on 12.08.2018.

Aug 18, 2018, 13:30 PM IST
