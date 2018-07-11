हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi to address Kisan Kalyan rally in Punjab's Muktsar

PM Modi is set to address a huge rally of farmers in Punjab in the wake of Centre's recent move to raise Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Kharif crops. Today's rally will be jointly organised by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malout.

Jul 11, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
