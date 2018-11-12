हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate development projects in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will gift infrastructure projects worth over Rs 2,412 crore, including two major national highways and an inland waterways project, to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi during his visit here on Monday. It will be the PM’s 15th visit to his constituency in the last four-and-a half years.

Nov 12, 2018, 15:14 PM IST
