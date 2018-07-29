हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi unveils 5-E formula for Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh will be getting the privilege of 60,000 crores project which will promote industrialisation and attract investment in the country's most populous state.

Jul 29, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
