Police dig for girl's body at Bihar shelter home where 16 rapes took place

Weeks after a report unearthed the rampant sexual abuse in the shelter homes of Bihar, a court ordered excavation is being carried out in one such institution to find the remains of a woman inmate. The woman is believed to have been killed and buried in the premises.

Jul 24, 2018, 13:32 PM IST
