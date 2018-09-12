हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Police head constable shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Delhi

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Delhi, where a constable was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Jaitpur area. Watch full video to know more.

Sep 12, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
