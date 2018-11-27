हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Political parties will get vote if they find a marriage match to men in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu people have given an ultimatum to political parties that they will give votes to those parties who will mind a marriage match to men in the area.

Nov 27, 2018, 21:54 PM IST
