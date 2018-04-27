हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive News: 7-year-old from Hyderabad develops software for children

7-year-old Mehera has developed a computer software for children to help them study. Here is more

Apr 27, 2018, 08:56 AM IST
