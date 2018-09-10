हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive News: 89-year-old freedom fighter aspires to complete PhD

It is said that learning has no age bar and this statement goes perfectly well with a man from Karnataka's Koppal, who aspires to complete his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree at the age of 89.

Sep 10, 2018, 16:16 PM IST
