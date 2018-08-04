हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive News: Allahabad University to ban plastic, thermocol items inside campus

Allahabad University has banned plastic and thermocol items inside the varsity campus. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 04, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
