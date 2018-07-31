हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive News: At 79, Rita Choksi is all set to represent India at Asian Games

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Ritu Choksi who is 79-year-old who is all set to represent India at Asian games. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 13:10 PM IST
