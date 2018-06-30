हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Positive News: Injured peacock saved by metro officials in Model Town station

A peacock appeared on the tracks at Model Town metro station was rescued and safely handed over at 10.18 am to Wildlife SOS officials.

Jun 30, 2018, 10:16 AM IST
