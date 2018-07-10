हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive News: Student to paint govt walls in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Students of UP's Shahjahanpur are set to paint government walls with a message.

Jul 10, 2018, 17:48 PM IST
