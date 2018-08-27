हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive News: Tajinderpal pal clinched gold medal in men's shot put

This segment of Zee News brings to you positive news of the day. Tajinderpal Singh clinched a gold medal in shot put with an Asian Games' new record throw of 20.75m on Saturday. Watch full video to know more.

Aug 27, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
