Positive News: Water sports to begin at Juhu Chaupati

This summer, you need not go all the way to go Goa for jet skiing or a banana boat ride, instead you can head straight to Juhu beach. The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) finally started water sports at the Juhu beach from Wednesday. To beat the summer heat in style, one can opt for various joyrides – jet ski, sofa ride, banana ride and flying fish. The cost per ride is a mere Rs 200 per head.