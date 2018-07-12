हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive News: Yamraj on Bengaluru roads to teach importance of helmet

Traffic Police of Bengaluru have roped in a Yamraj who will intercept the motorists violating traffic rules such as driving without helmet, driving rashly and other rules.

Jul 12, 2018, 14:36 PM IST
Video

