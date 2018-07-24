हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Positive stories of day: Meet two young boys who repairs Mumbai's road of their own

Two young boys from Mumbai repairs potholes of their own. Mumbaikars face a lot of difficulty due to bad roads so these two boys have started repairing roads of their own. Watch this video to know more positive news of today.

Jul 24, 2018, 09:58 AM IST
