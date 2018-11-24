हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pranab Mukherjee: Country is passing through a difficult phase

Former president Pranab Mukherjee spoke at the inauguration of the two-day national conference on “Towards Peace, Harmony and Happiness. he said that the country is passing through a difficult phase as its hurting to read newspaper in the morning which has mostly violent news. Watch video:

Nov 24, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
