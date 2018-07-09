हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Priests claims God in Jagganath Dham In Rajasthan unwell

In a bizzare claim, priests of Jagganath Dham In Rajasthan are saying that their God is unwell and special rituals are being done to make him feel good.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Thieves get caught on CCTV stealing car in Bihar

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close