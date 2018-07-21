हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Prime Minister Modi: NDA has the confidence of Lok Sabha and 125 crore people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the “125 crore people of India” and political parties for extending their support to the government.

Jul 21, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
Next
Video

Top 50 news of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close