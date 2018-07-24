हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prime Minister Modi on gifted 200 cows to villagers in Rwanda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gifted 200 cows to villagers in Rwanda to support President Paul Kagame's ambitious 'Girinka' scheme which to reduce poverty and tackle childhood malnutrition. Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Rwanda, also visited the Genocide Memorial Centre in capital Kigali.

Jul 24, 2018, 17:36 PM IST
