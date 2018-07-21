हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prime Minister Modi thanks all parties for helping the government to stand the no confidence motion

The Narendra Modi government won the no-confidence motion in the lower house of parliament and Prime Minister Modi has thanked all parties for helping the government to stand the no confidence motion.

Jul 21, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
BJP minister Hansraj Ahir: Congress have never taken parliament seriously

