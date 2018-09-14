हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Indore to attend 'Ashara Mubaraka'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Indore to attend 'Ashara Mubaraka', the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Husain. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 14, 2018, 13:50 PM IST
