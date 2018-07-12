हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pro-Khalistan event being planned in London: Sources

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. According to the sources a pro-Khalistan event being planned in London in the month of August 2018.

Jul 12, 2018, 21:02 PM IST
