Provision of bail added to Triple Talaq Bill for betterment of Muslim family: MP Gopal Narayan Singh

This segment of Zee News brings the latest news story of the day. Conceding one of the main demands of Opposition parties to ringfence the proposed law on instant triple talaq against misuse, the Union Cabinet Thursday approved inclusion of provisions that the complaint in such a case can only be filed by the victim (wife) or blood relations, and that a magistrate can grant bail with terms and conditions.