हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

‘Puja’ at Gangotri shrine suspended for half a day over recent gang-rape and killing of minor girl

The ‘puja’ rituals performed at the Gangotri shrine were suspended by the priests for a half a day, on Monday, as a mark of protest against the recent gang-rape and killing of an 11-year-old girl from a village in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, under which also falls the Gangotri shrine.

Aug 21, 2018, 10:58 AM IST
Next
Video

Superfast100: Watch top 100 news stories of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close